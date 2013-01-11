Oscar Fever: Zach Braff, James Van Der Beek Among Many Twitter-Pitching #Sixwordfilmplots

Ernest Hemingway once said that his best work was done in six words: “For sale: baby shoes. Never used.” (That idea eventually lead to a publishing cottage industry. Now, on Twitter, the notion was borrowed for movie plots as the hashtag #sixwordfilmplots began to trend just in time for Oscar season. Here are a few pitches people (including famous people like James Van Der Beek and Zach Braff) had.
#sixwordfilmplots ex-convict sings. New life. everyone dies.
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 10, 2013
#SixWordFilmPlots Alien lands. Gets sick. Goes Home.
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 10, 2013
Actor James Van Der Beek weighed in, leaving us to wonder: what would aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery (the character from the teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which jump-started Van Der Beek’s career) say?
Poor people sing and everyone dies#LesMiserables #sixwordfilmplots
— James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) January 11, 2013
The Twitterverse seemed to react most favorably to Richard Dreyfuss’s ideas. His sharks tale was retweeted more than 738 times.
Attractive psychiatrist heroically cures annoying psychotic #sixwordfilmplots
— Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) January 11, 2013
Shark kills people, people kill shark #sixwordfilmplots
— Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) January 11, 2013
Even corporations weighed in on the fun.
#sixwordfilmplots The Appledom takes over the world.
— Applebee’s (@Applebees) January 11, 2013
Fox News contributor and humorist Andy Levy added this, after complaining that the biggest Oscar snubs were “Kathryn Bigelow, Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson, and Anne Hathaway’s snot”.
May or may not be Khan #SixWordFilmPlots
— Andy Levy (@andylevy) January 11, 2013
Slate’s Dave Weigel took some time out of decoding Capitol Hill to weigh in with this:
There were snakes on the plane. #SixWordFilmPlots
— daveweigel (@daveweigel) January 10, 2013
Comedian Rob Delaney was annoyed by the whole thing.
All the other 6 word movie plot hashtag bullshits are lame but yours is great & the world must see it.
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 11, 2013
Perhaps the whole thing is ridiculous, but plot wizards never know who is watching. To wit: In 2009 a former Dreamworks exec sold a plot to a movie … from her Facebook status.
For more on the secret sauce of Oscar contenders check here and here for a guide on how to turn your plot into an indie sensation.
[Photo by Flickr user detritus]