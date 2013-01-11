Oscar Fever: Zach Braff, James Van Der Beek Among Many Twitter-Pitching #Sixwordfilmplots

Ernest Hemingway once said that his best work was done in six words: “For sale: baby shoes. Never used.” (That idea eventually lead to a publishing cottage industry . Now, on Twitter, the notion was borrowed for movie plots as the hashtag #sixwordfilmplots began to trend just in time for Oscar season. Here are a few pitches people (including famous people like James Van Der Beek and Zach Braff) had.

#SixWordFilmPlots Alien lands. Gets sick. Goes Home. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 10, 2013

Actor James Van Der Beek weighed in, leaving us to wonder: what would aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery (the character from the teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which jump-started Van Der Beek’s career) say?

Poor people sing and everyone dies#LesMiserables #sixwordfilmplots — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) January 11, 2013

The Twitterverse seemed to react most favorably to Richard Dreyfuss’s ideas. His sharks tale was retweeted more than 738 times.