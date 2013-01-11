Need Help Potty Training? There’s An iPotty For That

A high-tech training toilet could make it easier for tots to learn how to use the bathroom properly with the the help of an iPad . CTA Digital introduced their latest innovation, the iPotty, at this year’s CES with the promise it will make potty training a little easier on everyone. The iPotty is a standard training toilet with a clip-on cover to put an iPad, where parents can download a variety of potty-training apps or movies.

It is expected to be available later this year and will retail for $39.99.

Parents, what do you think? Would you buy the iPotty?

