Need Help Potty Training? There’s An iPotty For That

A high-tech training toilet could make it easier for tots to learn how to use the bathroom properly with the the help of an iPad. CTA Digital introduced their latest innovation, the iPotty, at this year’s CES with the promise it will make potty training a little easier on everyone. The iPotty is a standard training toilet with a clip-on cover to put an iPad, where parents can download a variety of potty-training apps or movies.
It is expected to be available later this year and will retail for $39.99.
Parents, what do you think? Would you buy the iPotty?
[Photo by Flickr user geminder]