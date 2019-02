Anyone who thinks carrying their iPhone around in a holster is wack* should see what this cinematic dude in Japan has done.

Nothing less than an homage to Travis Bickle, Martin Scorsese‘s disturbed anti-hero in Taxi Driver, this contraption straps to the lower arm–or lower leg–and then slides out, faster than the speed of Latka, just in time for you to say “Moshi moshi.”

“Hello” will, of course, suffice.

*Congratulations! You are correct.