Startups Skip Video, Hang Hopes On Shareable Multimedia

With Instagram’s $1 billion price tag fresh in their minds, investors rushed to fund or acquire a piece of what seemed to be the next step in the evolution of social media. First, we shared our thoughts. Then we shared our photos. Next, we would all want to share our videos.

And then, just as drastically as social video apps had taken off, they flopped.

Viddy and Socialcam, two of the most popular social video apps, went from together having more than 100 million active monthly users in June, according to AppData, to less than 5 million in December. Video no longer looked to be instafuel for the next Instagram. But if not video, than what?

Music, photos, video, slideshows, audio–simultaneously. At least that’s what a new trend of startups is hoping.

“It’s more than a niche,” says Doug Imbruce, the founder of a startup called Qwiki that automatically compiles multimedia presentations. “People want to share experiences, not just snapshots.”





An app the company released in December is perhaps the most extreme example of easy multimedia sharing. It analyzes your phone’s library to separate photos into events that you might want to share. Then it gives users options to add captions and music. The result is a tweetable multimedia presentation that only takes about 30 seconds to create.