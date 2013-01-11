Want To Work For An Innovative Company? Be Prepared To Answer These Unusual Interview Questions

The next time you step into a job interview, don’t just go in armed with mental bullet points depicting your strengths and weaknesses, or a winding story about your ability to persevere during times of crisis. Employers at some of the most coveted companies have other questions in mind, according to a new Glassdoor list of the top 25 oddball interview questions for 2013:
“How many cows are in Canada?” — Google
“Jeff Bezos walks into your office and says you can have a million dollars to launch your best entrepreneurial idea. What is it?” — Amazon
“If we came to your house for dinner, what would you prepare for us?” — Trader Joe’s
“How many quarters would you need to reach the height of the Empire State building?” — JetBlue
See the full list here.
[Image: Flickr user CollegeDegrees360]