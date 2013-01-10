Flu Vaccine Makers Experiencing Shortages After Harsh Start To Flu Season

Drug makers are warning that the harsh flu season is leaving them short on some of the most popular flu vaccines, Reuters reported.

The largest flu vaccine maker, Sanofi SA, warned that the late demand has caused them to sell out of four of six of their formulations of Fluzone while Roche Holding AG said they were experiencing shortages for the liquid version of Tamiflu.

Authorities in Boston declared a health emergency because of the flu on Thursday. Already have the flu? A Facebook app can help tell you how you got it.

[Picture by Flickr user San Diego International Airport]