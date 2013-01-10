advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

New York Times Sports Section Makes Powerful Statement On Hall Of Fame Vote

New York Times Sports Section Makes Powerful Statement On Hall Of Fame Vote
By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

A day after baseball writers declined to vote any players into the Hall of Fame in what was largely seen as a statement against the so-called “steroid era” in baseball, the New York Times sports section made headlines with its design: a blank page.

advertisement

The section editor, Joseph Sexton, told Ed Sherman that the design was meant to convey “the very old, very dispiriting story of steroids in baseball in a freshly powerful way. “Yes, it was not a surprise that Bonds and Clemens didn’t make it. But felt like history had spoken. How to convey that to our readers? I think we did it — a striking, profound emptiness.”

On Twitter, the overall reaction was: brilliant.

Want to read more about how a newspaper’s design can affect its readership? Click here.

Read about newspaper’s future in advertising here.

[Photo by Twitter user @bryanagraham]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life