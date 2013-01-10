New York Times Sports Section Makes Powerful Statement On Hall Of Fame Vote

A day after baseball writers declined to vote any players into the Hall of Fame in what was largely seen as a statement against the so-called “steroid era” in baseball, the New York Times sports section made headlines with its design: a blank page.

The section editor, Joseph Sexton, told Ed Sherman that the design was meant to convey “the very old, very dispiriting story of steroids in baseball in a freshly powerful way. “Yes, it was not a surprise that Bonds and Clemens didn’t make it. But felt like history had spoken. How to convey that to our readers? I think we did it — a striking, profound emptiness.”

On Twitter, the overall reaction was: brilliant.

Exceptional sports front page in New York Times# twitter.com/ESPNDanaOneil/… — Dana O’Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) January 10, 2013

Best front page ever.RT @thebiglead: You should check out the front page of the New York Times Sports section today. is.gd/TvRS1v — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) January 10, 2013

