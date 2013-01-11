The Dewey Decimal System, And Where Innovation Goes Wrong

When I first read a manuscript of Grant McCracken ‘s Culturematic some time back, two sentences struck me so deeply that I highlighted them and simultaneously wrote a note on the table of contents: “Blame the Dewey Decimal system! It clusters like things together.”

The thought has been with me ever since: cropping up when I turn to the same old sources to seek an answer, echoing in my thoughts when people dismiss an answer’s relevance because it’s not in their field.

A similar message echoed in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln. Daniel Day Lewis’s Lincoln is a leader whose way of thinking isn’t constrained Dewey Decimal System-like in desire to categorize the world into knowable divisions and categories. (Perhaps it’s worth noting that Dewey didn’t create this system until a decade after Lincoln’s death.) In one of the most pivotal scenes of the film, as Lincoln is deciding to end the war or push forward with getting the 13th Amendment passed through Congress, he put his conundrum aside to talk with a telegraph operator who studied engineering. Soon, Lincoln is reflecting on Euclid’s mechanical law about equality in measurement and reaching the “eureka” moment that moving forward with passage of the 13th Amendment is his answer.

Grant’s exclamation about the Dewey Decimal system comes from talking with physicist Steve Crandall about Bell Labs. Steve said that people hunkered down in the lab doing research at all hours, but often they reached the revelation they needed when they went out to lunch and started talking with other people about things seemingly unrelated to the research problem they were trying to solve.

However, it’s not the “aha! moment” in the shower, where taking your mind off something finally gets you to your answer in isolation. No, it’s more than that. In fact, the answer goes even beyond Lincoln’s conversation with the engineer, since it only acted to trigger something seemingly unrelated that Lincoln already knew. No, the sort of answer Grant is talking about requires finding information you don’t already have, in places you don’t normally look. It’s a process that requires interaction with culture, with people who are thinking about something you don’t know and that may seem unrelated on the surface. Grant calls it serendipity in action, the answer to the “innovation paradox,” which states, “We need ideas we can’t possibly guess we need. We must canvass concepts that are entirely unrelated to our present problem set. Only thus do we give our deeper powers of pattern recognition a chance to work.”

Culturematic‘s declaration about the Dewey Decimal system is positioned in Grant’s criticism of a current business obsession of innovation that has corporatized it, domesticated it even, moving “innovation” from an intense curiosity and spirit of experimentation toward a systematic, managed, tiered, orderly, and controlled way of understanding the world. In a world where experimentation and innovation is seen only logically, unrelated knowledge is noise, and conversation about anything other than the problem at hand is a distraction.

The “Dewey Decimal problem” extends far beyond narrow-minded innovation labs, though. It inhibits the everyday innovation of everyone in the workplace. Companies consider employees’ engaging with the culture outside their walls as “waste.” (See one 2010 British study which said employees’ engagement on social network sites during work hours was costing the economy “as much as $22 billion.”) An extreme idea of production sees anything not focused on the explicit task at hand as a loss in efficiency and “free time” as the enemy.