Tag, Share, And Set Your Life To Music With SoundTracking

You’re already soundtracking your life, whether or not you use SoundTracking . You’re blaring Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” in your minivan on the way to pick up the kids from soccer or sharing Psy’s new single “Right Now” on Spotify via Facebook or Twitter. Point is, you’re using music to broadcast your mood and your story to friends.

If you’re attaching files to emails or even hashtagging updates about what you’re listening to, where, and why, you’re probably going through a bunch of steps to do so, hoping the people on the other end follow you down some rock ‘n’ roll rabbit hole. Today, SoundTracking, the popular iOS App that lets you discover and share music it calls “the soundtrack of your life,” launches updates that eliminate the friction between serendipitous musical moments and your social network.

“If people are discovering more about you as a person, then we’ve created a unique community.”

“Not everyone is witty. Not everyone is a great photographer or great with words. I think songs not only capture your emotion, they can more vividly express how you feel,” SoundTracking and Schematic Labs cofounder and CEO Steve Jang tells Fast Company. “We want people to believe that when they are going about their daily life–they’re at work, they’re on a train, they’re at a restaurant–they’re able to tag songs and share them.”

When it launched in March 2011, SoundTracking introduced a service that automatically picked up on your location and let you easily attach an image, robust social comments (more than mere “likes”), and snippets of songs from iTunes, Rdio, Spotify, and others to that place and time–then share the moment on Twitter, Facebook, Foursquare, and other services. It’s built up an audience of about 3 million users, Jang says, with an average 8 million daily impressions across all of its social media partners.





Today the service launches an even faster music identification tool for figuring out what’s playing around you and sharing your feelings about it. Plus, it’s debuting a new search engine for finding songs others are SoundTracking, a new visual music timeline that shows the songs and images other users broadcast, and even a way to tag and push-notify people you associate with songs you’re playing. Also, a neat Twitter card integration launched about a month ago that lets you play SoundTracked songs right in a tweet, the same way you’d view a Twitpic or a Viddy–Jang says it’s resulted in a massive new stream of traffic.

A self-professed music geek who’s DJ’ed his whole life and produced music videos for the likes of The Strokes and J Dilla, Jang is one of a growing number of entrepreneurs and creators who see sound as an untapped frontier in social expression. Plenty of people noted the tech around the first iteration of SoundTracking 1.0–mostly how it married music and location. But today’s SoundTracking updates are designed to draw users into the experience then get the tech out of the way.

The newly speedy, Shazaam-like music ID tool snares even elusive artists and titles to let you share the song snippet with your social networks. (Unlike Jang’s last business, imeem, SoundTracking doesn’t have deals with music labels and doesn’t share full songs.) SoundTracking’s ID tool picked up on Smog’s “Cold Blooded Old Times,” added the LOLCats-style album cover and SoundTracked the tune for me in seconds this morning.