3 Key Social Media Trends For 2013

A recent Wall Street Journal post says it all, “There’s No Avoiding Google+.” Whether you like it or not, the search engine giant is making it difficult for you to keep ignoring their growing social network. Why does this tool make sense for your brand? For starters, Google+ integration now extends to many Google properties, such as YouTube, Gmail, Blogger, and Search. For Blogger bloggers, you now have an option to share your posts on your Google+ page with one easy click, among other features. While it might be difficult to fit Google+ into your daily routine, it’s a good idea to start doing so in 2013.

“There are three reasons to get on Google+,” Guy Kawasaki explains to me in an email. The well-known author of many business books, including What the Plus! Google+ for the Rest of Us, writes “First, your activity on Google+ increases the likelihood of people finding your business via search. Second, Hangouts on Air is an excellent way to economically reach large audiences via video. Third, the recent addition of Communities enables you to easily organize groups of people based on shared passions. What’s not to love?”