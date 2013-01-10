advertisement
Oscar Host Seth MacFarlane Presents Nominations, Inspires Twitter Backlash, Rare Emma Stone Tweet

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Earlier this morning Seth MacFarlane, this year’s Oscars host, announced the Oscar nominations.

It seemed like the entire world took to Twitter to weigh in.

We compiled the good, the bad, and the mightily unamused comments that users of the social network posted to the Twitterverse.

Jezebel editor-in-chief Jessica Coen quipped that she couldn’t stand the faces he made:

The Atlantic’s Entertainment section has some thoughts on his tone:

And a lot of people were completely unamused by a joke he made about Hitler

In fairness, MacFarlane did have a fair number of defenders as well

On a related note, MacFarlane himself had this to say late last night …

… Which sparked perhaps the newsiest Twitter-related part of him hosting: Emma Stone sending out a rare tweet.

For innovations you can use during the Oscars check out a better way to tell who won and keep up with the Twitter chatter during the show.

[Picture by ebbandflowphotography]

