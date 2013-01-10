Oscar Host Seth MacFarlane Presents Nominations, Inspires Twitter Backlash, Rare Emma Stone Tweet

Earlier this morning Seth MacFarlane, this year’s Oscars host, announced the Oscar nominations.
It seemed like the entire world took to Twitter to weigh in.
We compiled the good, the bad, and the mightily unamused comments that users of the social network posted to the Twitterverse.
Jezebel editor-in-chief Jessica Coen quipped that she couldn’t stand the faces he made:
I really can’t wait for 2.5 hours of watching Seth MacFarlane make his post-joke smugface over and over and over again.
— Jessica Coen (@jessicacoen) January 10, 2013
The Atlantic’s Entertainment section has some thoughts on his tone:
Co-sign: “smug, condescending.” RT @kentucker: Quick post on the Seth MacFarlane view of the #Oscars world: bit.ly/WDOdlE
— TheAtlanticEnt’ment (@TheAtlanticENT) January 10, 2013
And a lot of people were completely unamused by a joke he made about Hitler
If that Hitler joke that Seth MacFarlane made is a preview of what is to come at the #Oscars this year, I’m going to throw things #facepalm
— Sabina Ellahi (@SabinaEllahi) January 10, 2013
In fairness, MacFarlane did have a fair number of defenders as well
“You’re from US Weekly? I always get you confused with the New York Times..” – @sethmacfarlane on CNN. He’s going to be SO good. #Oscars
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2013
On a related note, MacFarlane himself had this to say late last night …
Just a heads up, @stonenobrien, I’m a cranky bastard at 5 a.m.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 10, 2013
… Which sparked perhaps the newsiest Twitter-related part of him hosting: Emma Stone sending out a rare tweet.
@sethmacfarlane Me too. Oh boy.
— Emma Stone (@stonenobrien) January 10, 2013
For innovations you can use during the Oscars check out a better way to tell who won and keep up with the Twitter chatter during the show.
[Picture by ebbandflowphotography]