Idiosyncrasy, Artistry, And The Future Of Content Marketing

There’s a funny bit of irony going on in the B2B PR world. On the one hand, everyone and his brother seems to be talking up the issue of creating engaging, individualistic content . On the other hand, there is no shortage of people wanting to turn content creation over to the tech titans of mass automation.

Here’s the latest case in point for the techies, a predictions post by Scott Redick in Forbes:

News writing will increasing become the domain of automated software programs…PR firms will hire technical experts to manipulate code on content farms, search algorithms and copywriting bots.

The net result is that PR professionals will become “truth engineers,” to use Redick’s Orwellian-sounding term, manipulating the truth on behalf of their clients.

I am sure some cynics would say that is what PR professionals do now, though with words, not code. However, there is a big difference between putting your best foot forward, which is what most B2B PR professionals try to do for clients, vs. outright distortion or deceit. The latter has no place in any PR professional’s toolkit.

Meanwhile, back to technology and content.

It is certainly true that content can be machine-generated to fool search engines. Moreover, content automation companies like Automated Insights do an impressive job of writing data-driven stories, though they reportedly have humans to touch up the work as needed. And given the quality of some human-written press releases, I would bet a machine could probably do a better job than many of those gobbledygook-ridden horrors.

Still, there is a lot more to content marketing than writing articles. Content, if it is to be heard among the deafening roar, needs to have a touch of idiosyncrasy–a bit of whimsy or artistry. I love what content maven extraordinaire Joe Pulizzi has to to say about this: