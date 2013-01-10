See It: Family Clings To Jetty To Escape Massive Fire

This photo of a family sitting in water under a jetty to escape a massive fire that swept through their neighborhood in a small fishing town in Tasmania, Australia has gone viral . The photo has become a symbol of the terrifying fires sweeping through that country. The brush fires, shown on these maps , have increased this year because of the record-setting heat wave.

The family was identified by the Guardian as Tammy Holmes, who is holding her grandchildren Charlotte Walker, and Esther Walker. Liam Walker, Matilda Walker and Caleb Walker are hanging tight to the jetty.

The photo was snapped by the children’s grandfather, Tim Holmes. The grandparents were babysitting their grandchildren when the fire swept through their neighborhood, they told Australia’s ABC News. Left with few choices, they ran towards the water.

Do we all believe in global warming yet?

[Video: The Guardian]