Netflix Now Streaming In 3-D

Netflix tweaks its streaming TV content all the time, but now it’s about to take the leap into another dimension. 3-D streaming movies will soon arrive on its service for customers whose ISP is signed up to Netflix’s Open Connect system–one that lets Netflix stream video at lower cost and higher quality.

Similarly a new “super HD” format will also be available to a limited set of Netflix customers, delivering high-quality full HD 1080p video. The high data rate needed for delivering this sort of video experience also requires Open Connect. Not many U.S. ISPs have signed up yet.

Is Netflix showing the rest of the TV industry the future of streaming TV systems? And will customers care?

[Image: Flickr user Matt Neale]