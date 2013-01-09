Want To Colonize Mars? Applications Now Being Accepted

Looking for an out-of-this-world experience? Mars One, a non-profit agency, is accepting applications for astronauts to help build the first settlement on the red planet in 2023.

Astronauts will undergo a whopping eight years of training before being deployed to Mars to build a sustainable life there, the company said. While you don’t have to have an advanced degree in science, Mars One is looking for people with intelligence, good mental and physical health, and dedication.

According to its website, Mars One expects the mission to cost around $6 billion.

[Photo by Flickr User Andy Z]