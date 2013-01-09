Microsoft Retiring Messenger On March 15

Microsoft Messenger will cease to exist on March 15, according to The Next Web .

Users have apparently been informed via email that after March 15, they will need to join Skype to chat with friends on Messenger. Buddy lists will automatically be migrated, saving users the hassle of re-adding contacts. Users will receive a banner notification to install Skype, which will also uninstall Messenger.

Messenger will continue to live on only in mainland China.

