LinkedIn Now Has 200 Million Users (That’s Bigger Than The Population Of Brazil)

Some fun facts courtesy of Business Insider now that LinkedIn has hit the 200 million member mark: If it were a country, it would be the fifth largest in the world (behind Indonesia, ahead of Brazil). And if it had a leader based on followers, Sir Richard Branson would be in charge (President Obama, BI noted, came in third).

LinkedIn still ranks behind Facebook in users, however. The social networking company has more than one billion followers, which would make it the third largest country.

[Image: Flickr user Tequila Partners]