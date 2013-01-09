Glenn Beck To Relaunch The Blaze As Global Conservative News Network

Not content with being one of the most bellowing conservative voices in America, Glenn Beck wants to spread his influence further by starting a global libertarian news network. The radio host has announced that he will relaunch The Blaze, his media company started in 2011 as GBTV, as a network complete with a new nightly news program called “For The Record”. Beck described the new program as “a nightly half hour broadcast to update you on a topic that no one else quite frankly has the balls to do.” He said the show will be the most expensive show on the network.
“We’re not gonna play in that crazy space as a network,” Beck said of his television plans while standing in front of a split screen with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on one side and Fox News’s Sean Hannity on the other. “I consider myself a libertarian… I’m a lot closer to Penn Jillette than I am to Chuck Hagel.” The Blaze network will also hire investigative journalists, produce more documentaries and open three foreign bureaus, though Beck has yet to specify where they will be located other then in cities that are “important to America.”
