Who Will Win Facebook’s Hacker Cup?

Facebook is offering tech wizards the chance for glory, fame, 5,000 bucks, and, of course, the title of world champion at the social network’s annual Hacker Cup.

The Hacker Cup has five rounds: a 72-hour qualification round that begins later this month, three online rounds, and a final onsite round to determine the winner. Contestants are judged on their speed and ability to solve programming problems.

Last year, Roman Andreev of Russia beat out 8,000 other contestants to take home the Hacker Cup crown–and the $5,000 prize.

Facebook, as you may know, takes its Hackathons very seriously.

