Super Bowl Advertising Sold Out Says CBS, But Obscene Amount Of Money Could Get You A Spot

The coveted TV spot hotspot that is Super Bowl XLVII is completely full, says the Chairman and CEO of CBS, Leslie Moonves. He did, however, suggest that, if a movie studio was willing to shovel five or six million dollars in the network’s direction, he could probably squeeze them in. Moonves was at the Super Bowl’s media day in Manhattan yesterday, where a whole heap of little factoids about the annual event that leaves U.S. citizens with severe sofa burn were revealed.