3 Rules For Hiring The Right Person Every Time

How many times have you had to fire someone who looked great on paper, but failed to perform? If your answer is more than once, then you’re not alone. No one wants to hire people who don’t work out, yet most people continue to repeat their mistakes over and over again. Here’s how to remove yourself from this hiring loop:

Hire for passion. Hire people who feel strongly about what they are trying to achieve. Roy Ng, senior vice president, head of business operations for SAP Cloud, is a firm believer in this philosophy. In fact, Ng was hired by a number of companies who sought him out because of his passion and potential. He now does the same when he is seeking top talent.

Passion is one of those things that you can sense when someone walks in the room. Do they have a bounce in their step? Does their face light up when they talk about the future? Do you find yourself nodding your head and going along for the ride when they suggest a new way of looking at things?

Hire for fit. Someone who is a great hockey player may not be a star player in the NBA. The same holds true in the business world. Someone who is accustomed to having a support team around them will most likely falter at a startup where employees are expected to wear multiple hats. Look for people who will fit into your organization.

“You can’t judge the book by its cover. But the fit piece is pretty critical,” notes Ng. “At Goldman Sachs, we had stacks of resumes from top schools from people with top grades. In the end, the paper only tells you so much. I’d trade some of the paper achievement for some of the intangibles.”

Before you can hire for fit, you have to know what you are looking for. What traits do your most successful people have in common? What core values are near and dear to your organization? What does it take to be successful in your organization?

Be open to all possibilities. Not too many people would expect to hire their next corporate sales person from a retail store. But then again, not too many people have obtained the levels of success that Julie Kahn, senior vice president at Entercom New England, has.