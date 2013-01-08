Kickstarter Backers Pledged $606.76 Per Minute Last Year

It might be the last year-end retrospective you’ll read, but it won’t be the least impressive. More than 2.2 million people backed a Kickstarter project during the year. Together they pledged a total of $319 million and successfully funded 18,109 projects–including a best-selling novel, an Oscar-nominated movie, and a bus stop based on a hit song by the B-52s.

Yes, it’s a love shack.



