Bradley Manning’s Potential Prison Sentence Reduced

In a surprise move, a military judge has reduced the potential sentence of WikiLeaker Pfc. Bradley Manning. In a pretrial hearing at Ft. Meade, Maryland, Col. Denise Lind ruled that Manning suffered illegal pretrial punishment in the nine months he spent in a Marine Corps brig. During the time that Manning spent in the brig, he was held in rough conditions that included being held in a 6×8 foot cell for at least 23 hours a day, being forbidden to lean against the wall when awake, or being able to lie in his bed when not sleeping.