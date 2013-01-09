The Death Of Brand Ownership–And Why Companies Will Benefit

Social has never been a technology trend, as it is often depicted by the experts. Humans have always wanted to connect, organize, and create value. Back when there were tribes, people had community and naturally had relationships in the marketplace. But for a very long time, organizations couldn’t achieve the needed scale, which was intricately tied to profits, and also have connection. So, relationships were abandoned for the sake of efficiency. But now, if we let it, marketing in the social era will look like any other relationship; perhaps like falling in love, following an arc of romance, struggle, commitment, and sometimes, co-creation:

Romance. This first phase is about introductions. In purchasing, as in dating, people don’t want to think about big commitments when they are still trying to decide if they even want to get to know you better; this phase of connection is about exploring.

Struggle. As we spend time together and get to know each other, there is a mutual effort to learn how both parties in the relationship are going to fit together. Each party has to realize it’s not all about them. After all, there needs to be balance if a relationship is going to last for the long term. In the business context, the parallel holds: both parties have to share in the outcome. For example, a local retailer in my area, recently directed me to buy a product online from another vendor because it would better complete my outfit, an experience that is seen by the consumer (me in this case) as generous. Consumers can contribute to the relationship by signaling their needs so that businesses can serve them, or by deciding to buy from companies whose values they support instead of shopping on price alone. For an organization, this can also be about making information available freely, knowing that it may not get picked as the vendor of choice, but the consumer will still get the best choice for her.

Commitment. When the relationship stabilizes, each knows what to expect from the other and cares enough to be there, for better or for worse. While loyalty in a predominantly one-way, transactional exchange is fragile, commitment in a stable, bidirectional relationship is far more robust. You are willing to forgive one another for mistakes. Or, to look past small annoyances because the benefit of being committed is worth the trade-offs. Just as we might hope a married couple would stay together through cancer or financial devastation, we hope that the parties in business can weather through the ups and downs that change brings. For example, when Toscanini’s ice cream (once deemed the “Best Ice Cream in the World” by the New York Times) messed up its taxes a few years back, its passionate community of ice cream lovers donated about $30,000 in one week in a spontaneous bailout.

Co-creation. Just as not all relationships produce children, not all business involves co-creation. But co-creation produces a different level of ownership of both the product and the brand. In this type of relationship, a customer is no longer merely making a transactional purchase, but participating in the act of creating. If for example, I design a T-shirt for Threadless or contribute code to an Open Source Initiative, or correct an entry on Wikipedia, I am creating with the organization. If I purchase that smoking hot Burberry jacket that only fifty customers were allowed to order in a custom color, then not only do I love the jacket, I have created something unique with the brand and therefore have ownership with the brand. Kepler’s, an independent bookstore near Stanford University, underwent a similar closure and recovery as Toscanini’s, but the story went further. Now that community donations have streamed in to save it, the bookstore and its board–composed of community members–are planning to rebuild as a next-generation community literary and cultural center.