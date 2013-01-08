Kingston Reveals 1TB Thumbdrive

We’re all used to thumb drives by now–they’re so convenient and have such capacity they’ve killed the recordable CD and DVD and keep turning up in embarrassing government data loss news items. But if you’re a fanatical thumb drive enthusiast you’re probably going to need to sit down for this info: At the CES show Kingston revealed its DataTraveler HyperX Predator 3.0 unit with one terrabyte of capacity.

The tiny 2.8-inch by 1-inch thumbdrive runs at USB 3.0 speeds and comes in 512 GB and 1 TB sizes–capacities you’d more normally associate with a large mains-powered desktop external hard drive. The price is as yet undisclosed, though you can probably expect it to be astronomical. The innovation does prove one thing, though: The end of the spinning storage disk really is approaching.

Is a 1TB thumbdrive something you’d use? Or is it asking for all sorts of terrible data-leaking accidents?

[Image: Flickr user william_christiansen]