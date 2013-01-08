Look: Scientists Catch Up With Elusive Giant Squid

Images of a giant squid thought to have inspired myths of underseas monsters have emerged for the first time since the squid was caught on camera by a team of Japanese-led scientists in July of 2012.

The squid, according a joint press release from the Discovery Channel and the National Science Museum of Japan, is said to have “razor-toothed suckers and eyes the size of dinner plates”.

To capture the elusive creature, scientists used two deep sea submersibles with panoramic views, ultra-sensitive camera systems with light invisible to squid, bio luminescent lures and “secret squid attractants”.

Footage of the giant squid appear in a special episode of “Curiosity” on the Discovery Channel on January 27.

[Images: European Pressphoto Agency]