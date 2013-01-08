Hulu Bucks Up For 2013 With New Original Shows And Exclusive Content

Hulu has just released a preview of its 2013 original and exclusive series lineup, which includes, among others, its first original animated series, “The Awesomes.”

The streaming service’s 2013 programming includes content from some high-profile creators and talent such as “Saturday Night Live” head writer Seth Meyers and actress Eva Longoria, and bolsters Hulu’s continued, aggressive push (and increasing competition with Netflix) to become a destination for quality, exclusive content, even in the wake of CEO Jason Kilar’s announcement last week that he would be leaving the company this quarter.

