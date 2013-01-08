With Flu Deaths Rising, Philadelphia Hospital Creates Triage Tent

As the death toll from this year’s flu continues to rise, one hospital in Philadelphia has been forced to open a mobile surge tent to help patients with flu-like symptoms. The tent, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest officials told NBC Philadelphia , helps protect the rest of the hospital from the potentially deadly virus and helps deal with the recent influx of patients.

Experts say this is one of the worst flu seasons on record, especially because it has hit so early. While it is hard to counter a flu’s effects, some measures can be taken to fight back. Read here and here to find out about innovations that have stopped the spread of the flu in past years and here for one that may in the future.

The Center for Disease Control recommends that everyone over six months old get a flu shot. In Indiana, a hospital fired eight employees, including three nurses, after they refused (or in some cases forgot) to get flu shots.

What about at your company–are you encouraging your employees or being encouraged yourself to get flu shots?

