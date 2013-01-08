For Australians, Purple Is The New Heat Wave

Global warming in Australia has increased so much that the Bureau of Meteorology has added a new color to its temperature map to illustrate a potentially deadly heatwave scheduled to hit next week, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The map’s new incandescent purple color code will represent all temperatures over 52 degrees Celsius (about 125 degrees Fahrenheit).

The extreme heat can spark numerous other natural disasters, including brush fires. To see their alarming spread, developers have created a map which pulls in information from various government agencies to mark hotspots where it is likely the fires are burning. Perhaps most alarmingly, on Tuesday they appeared on the map to dot across large areas of New South Wales — a week before the even more dangerous heat is scheduled to hit.



