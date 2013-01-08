Fixed Connections! New Maps Make Craigslist Transactions Easier

Craigslist is making it easier for buyers and sellers (or missed connections, for that matter) to connect with a new map feature that plots out the location of the goods or apartment for sale. The change, brought to our attention by agbeat.com , comes only months after the maps were introduced to the apartment search categories of the web site following a messy fight with Padmapper.

The maps aren’t the only update to the 17-year-old website. Craigslist also added a new way to view searches for things like furniture. Instead of the old list view, it now offers a thumbnail view so users can glance quickly at the goods instead of wasting time thumbing through ads.

The update comes as Craigslist continues to fight off a number of startup online marketplaces with cease and desist lawsuits. And with some 50 billion page views per month, the site’s dominant position certainly seems secure for now.