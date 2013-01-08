advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple’s 27-Inch iMacs Could Arrive Next Month

Apple’s 27-Inch iMacs Could Arrive Next Month
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

The 27-inch model of the uber-thin iMac launched last year, which may mean the end of the road for Apple‘s 15-year-old desktop computer, is on its way. An updated page on the firm’s online Store is saying that the larger-screen version is on its way soon, reports Device.

Although Apple originally stated that the iMacs would be shipping in January 2013, it seems that orders will be taken this month and shipping 3-4 weeks after that. The 21.5-inch models should be on their way in the next week or so.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life