2013: When Tablets Beat Laptops

NPD DisplaySearch’s mobile computing market analysis has predicted a startling development for 2013: This is the year tablets will occupy over 50% of the market, as shipments of the slate-like computers leap 64% over last year’s figures. That stat has one important implication–that tablets will outsell laptops. In fact, NPD predicts that the trend will continue so that by 2017 laptops serve just over a quarter of the market.

In context, it’s worth noting that last year NPD said that the tablet/laptop switchover would happen in 2016, and that tablet shipment growth would be a much more sedate 28% compound annual rate over the next five years. Which means that even this new prediction may be conservative.

And there’s no prizes for guessing which major player NPD says dominated the market in 2012, and will continue to lead it this year–albeit it with increasingly serious competition (a competition that NPD blames for its decision to move up the tablet/laptop takeover date).

The death of the laptop is something we called back in early 2012, and it’s hardly surprising–especially since it’s now a world of smart devices, and one in which a single company can download 40 billion apps onto mobile devices. But it may be a surprise to many that the tablet revolution has dethroned the laptop so soon… although it is a rather pleasant return to a format similar to one of humankind’s earliest forms of record-keeping.

Do you plan to buy a tablet in 2013?

[Image: Flickr user wiebering]