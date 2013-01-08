While You’re At CES: A Closer Look Inside Chinese Factories

Amid the come-hither chimes of Las Vegas slot machines, the gadget industry is giving the world a sneak peak at the newest, thinnest, highest definition electronics devices at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Many of those products are made or assembled in China. And while the glossy displays and intricate plastic molds are inherently attractive, the conditions under which they’re made are often less than appealing.

The New York Times visited the Foxconn factory in China, the place where several Apple devices are made, in 2011. Employees, at the time, said that working conditions were bleak–but mostly they were denied access.

The paper returned a year later to see what, if anything, had changed. This time they were given unprecedented access to factories and employees. Here’s what they found.