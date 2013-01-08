4 Timeless Qualities Of Strategic Leaders

Being a marketing leader in today’s economy reminds me of my first solo cross country flight in 1988: even when I think I’m totally in control, bad things can happen.

I prepared one week in advance for this adventure from Stratford, Connecticut to Concord, New Hampshire. I had all of my sectional charts clearly marked, and the forecast was clear blue skies and calm air. As I crossed the invisible aerial border from Connecticut to Massachusetts, something strange happened.

I was headed for an airport–but it wasn’t the Concord airport. In fact, it had two runways. It took me several seconds to realize it was Manchester airport, a military base. Visions of armed military guards greeting me and my Cessna 152 were scary. Even though I had meticulously prepared for this day, my plans were almost thwarted.

As the role of marketing continues to evolve at breakneck speed, do you ever feel like you are no longer the captain of your own journey? These are trying times–especially for B2B marketers–and our traditional flight plans need revisions.

Here’s how I define a strategic marketing leader, and their attributes.

In general, a top marketing leader is someone who influences the hearts and minds of others to improve their conditions. And because information is moving at record speed and crossing organizational hierarchies, different approaches to leadership are emerging. After advising marketing and sales executives for over 15 years, I still cannot find the perfect marketing leadership model, but I can identify four timeless qualities of a strategic leader:

1. Articulate. Twitter is our ally. It has forced many of us to become more succinct and clear with our language.