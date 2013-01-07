Ticketmaster Glitch Leaves Obama Supporters Sans Inauguration Tickets

Ticketmaster , a brand that has openly discussed being hated by many consumers, has apologized to President Obama fans who missed out on tickets to his inauguration events on January 21 after the company accidentally broadcast the link to buy tickets a day early. While testing out their email system, Ticketmaster posted the link on Sunday, despite subscribers being previously told that tickets would not go on sale until Monday morning. The inauguration ball and parade quickly sold out, leading to outrage on social networking sites .

Ticketmaster posted an apology shortly after midnight, stating, “Public tickets to these events were originally scheduled to go on sale tomorrow morning – you received the email tonight in error, and Ticketmaster takes responsibility for this mistake.”

While more than 2 million people gathered in Washington in January 2009 to see Obama sworn in as U.S. President, city officials are expecting a smaller crowd of around 800,000 on January 21.

[Image: Flickr user Charleston]