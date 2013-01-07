Want To Be Fast Company’s Full-Time Paid Editorial Intern?

Fast Company is accepting applications for a full-time, paid editorial intern in its downtown New York City offices, with a minimum three-month commitment.

The intern will work with the senior editor of Co.Lead, a section of FastCompany.com that focuses on career and personal development, corporate strategy, and industry trends. One of the main duties will be selecting book excerpts for publication, and working with authors and publishers to secure reprint rights, as well as preparing the articles for publication (both editing and production).

The intern will attend editorial meetings and is invited to pitch stories, and will be involved in the day-to-day production and copy editing of the site. We have free coffee–but we don’t expect you to fetch it for us.

Please send your resume, a short introduction letter, and no more than 3 relevant clips to hiring editor Erin Schulte at eschulte@fastcompany.com by Jan. 31.

Requirements:

Formal education or relevant experience in journalism.

Copy-editing chops.

Basic knowledge of HTML, SEO, photo-editing tools, and how to use WYSIWYG editing systems.

Social-media literacy.

Ability to pay close attention to detail.

Ability to juggle multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Ability to work autonomously.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Bonus points if you know what an Oxford comma is, and remember to use it!



