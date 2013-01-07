With $1.4 Billion Raised, 2012 Was A Banner Year For Digital Health Companies

Our growing interest in the intersection of technology and healthcare, from personal health tracking devices to electronic health records, made 2012 a big year for digital health companies, which raised $1.4 billion in funding, up 45% from 2011, according to a new year-end report from digital health accelerator Rock Health .

Standouts among the 134 digital health companies that each raised more than $2 million in 2012 include 23andme, which raised $50 million for its human genome mining service, and Castlight Health, which raised $100 million for its comparison-shopping service that lets employees see costs and quality of different healthcare services.

At the same time, funding for traditional healthcare sectors such as biotechnology and medical devices decreased in 2012. It’s a strong indication that the healthcare industry will continue to be bullish on digital in 2013, especially with the advent of new mHealth tools such as mRx, a service that lets doctors prescribe medical, health, and fitness apps to patients.

See the full report here.