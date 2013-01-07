To Really Lose Weight Ditch That Diet, Grab This Vibrating Fork

Could the future of dieting be as simple as a smart fork? The makers of HAPIfork think so. The fork, which was introduced at this year’s CES , uses electronic sensors to monitor users’ eating habits. For example, if you eat too fast, an alert goes off. The fork uploads information about users’ habits to an online dashboard to track your progress. An online “coach” helps users eat better and change their eating behavior.

The vibrating fork, according to The Telegraph, will be on Kickstarter and will be sold for $99.

HAPIfork’s claim is that eating slower helps avoid digestive problems, acid reflux, and overeating. (The science on this can be complicated.) With all the diet programs out there, do you think this could be the trick?