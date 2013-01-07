With Warner Bros. Deal, Netflix Will Stream “West Wing,” “Chuck,” “Political Animals,” More

Netflix , the streaming movie and home delivery service, inked a deal with Warner Bros. Television Group to secure the licensing rights for seasons of a number of popular shows including West Wing, Chuck , and Fringe as well as more recent hits like Political Animals, 666 Park Avenue, and Revolution.

The deal also gives Netflix the rights to “potential future shows.” Under the new agreement, Netflix can distribute the shows through traditional syndication windows, electronic sell-through services (which means downloads), and on a catch-up basis for recently aired episodes, according to the press release.

The addition of the Warner shows is just the latest move for Netflix, which signed a deal with Disney late last year for exclusive rights to their classic movies and has been ramping up its original content efforts.

The news comes only days after one of Netflix’s competitors, Hulu, announced the departure of CEO Jason Kilar and CTO/SVP Rich Tom.