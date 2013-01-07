Prediction: Nate Silver Will Answer Questions On Reddit’s Ask Me Anything Tomorrow

Nate Silver is perhaps best known for his nearly perfect predicting of the 2012 presidential election. And that’s not where his Obama connection ends: Because, just as the president, (among others), has done, the New York Times’ stats whiz will be answering questions in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
If you can’t wait until then for answers to some of your most burning questions, check out his answers given to Fast Company about how to make better predictions (and why we suck at them) and pitfalls to avoid when predicting the future.
[Image: Flickr user jdlasica]