This 15-Year-Old Built An App To Help His High School Debate Team. It Could Do Much More Than That

Tanay Tandon apologized for not being able to meet in person for our interview. “I don’t have a ride,” he explained.

Tandon is 15. He can be forgiven for not even having found time to get a learner’s permit this year. Between debate and tennis and hangouts with friends, not to mention class, most of Tandon’s spare time has been poured into his app, Clipped, which he released just before New Year’s.

Clipped uses an algorithm of Tandon’s devising (a patent is pending) to extract key information from news articles or other pieces of writing, distilling these tidbits into bullet points. It’s being billed by some as a Flipboard competitor, but it has grander aspirations than that. Really, it’s something of a research-assistant competitor, or Congressional-aide competitor, or judicial-clerk competitor–or at any rate, it could be. If the problem Tandon is working on were ever truly hacked (first reviews online appear somewhat mixed, and Tandon is the first to acknowledge the app isn’t perfect), computers could essentially do a lot of our reading, or at least our skimming, for us.

FAST COMPANY: How’d you get the idea for Clipped?



TANAY TANDON: I’m a Lincoln-Douglas debater, and it involves lots of prep, reading evidence files and cases. It’s a long process for me, and I wanted to find something to condense an article into something more concise and readable. I wrote the first version of the algorithm last year, and continued to improve it throughout the year. I decided it could be applied not just to debate but to news articles and other types of documents.

Some users have complained that Clipped doesn’t always work so well.



The news version of the algorithm is targeted to news articles about a page or two in length. It’s targeted for things that, rather than give opinions, have lots of facts and information. But in the case of opinion articles, I’m a working a bit on that.