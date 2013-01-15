How To…Interpret Facial Expressions

A team of folks from the MIT Media Lab and tech company Affectiva is studying the nuances of the human face. The goal: develop education products for people with autism spectrum disorders. Here, Affectiva shares some truths about smiles.

Issa Rae is the writer and star of the web series Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl . “Today, we’re so passive-aggressive,” says Rae. “Try not to hide any natural facial expressions that come to you.”

1. Researchers classify expressions based on muscle groups. An insincere smile uses the lip-corner pullers, which are voluntary muscles. A sincere smile also involves the cheek raisers and eye crinklers, which are involuntary.

2. Most people–90%, in fact–smile when they’re frustrated, and these smiles of frustration have the same physical characteristics as happy smiles.

3. But happy smiles linger longer: After filling out a buggy online form, frustrated study participants smiled for just 7.5 seconds on average. When they watched a video of a baby laughing, smile time jumped to an average of 13.8 seconds.

