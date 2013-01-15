How To…Visualize An Exchange

Judith Donath sees conversations differently. The fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Center designs social interfaces for online interaction. As an instructor, she’s given students the assignment of visualizing conversations. Here, Francis Lam, a new-media artist and former Donath pupil, spins an internal Fast Company thread into an infographic. The tower setup “has a subtly prescriptive air,” writes Donath in her forthcoming book, Signals, Truth & Design. “One wants to make the tower of messages well-balanced.” We’ll let you judge.