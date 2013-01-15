How To…”Yes, And” Your Way To Better Banter

The cardinal rule of improv comedy: Keep a riff lively with “Yes, and. . . .” The phrase fosters funnier creative exchanges through positive reinforcement. Will and Kevin Hines of the Upright Citizens Brigade theater share ways to break out “yes, and”–along with other tools of the improv trade–in business settings.





1. Avoid changing the subject

Example: Your friend says, “My boss is taking me for granted at work.” Don’t say, “I’m lucky. My boss is grrreat!” That implies bad listening. Instead, commiserate: “I’m sorry your boss takes you for granted. He shouldn’t do that.” This is the “yes” part.





2. Offer words of encouragement

For the previous example, you can go one step further: “Your boss shouldn’t take you for granted. His job would be impossible without your help!” This is the “and” part. By adding compliments, you’re encouraging your friend to tell you more.





3. Ask leading questions . . .

When greeting your boss in the hallway, don’t say: “Hey, how are you doing?” A generic question merits a generic, one-word answer: “Fine.” Instead, try, “Hey, how did your son’s soccer game go?” The specifics will prompt a more meaningful response.