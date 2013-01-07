Stop Talking About Apple, And 7 Other Brand Resolutions

We’re still in the hopeful, anything-is-possible first month of the new year, so even though I don’t expect that these injunctions and imperatives will be dutifully followed, I do feel an obligation to get these brand resolutions for 2013 off my chest. And onto yours.

1. Stop bringing up Apple in every meeting.

Let’s vow to make 2013 the year that we stop benchmarking every decision against “What would Jesus…uh…I mean Steve Jobs do.” First of all, you can’t compare you or your brand to his, so framing decisions against a sui generis business culture has zero utility and is emotionally frustrating. It’s like saying “What would the Jetsons do?” when you’re stuck in traffic.

What’s more, Apple is rapidly becoming just another company. Their last real innovation was the iPhone in 2007–its touch screen and app structure were legitimately revolutionary. Since then, everything, including the iPad, has essentially been conventional line extensions.

2. Don’t be a helicopter brand.

Even the most whirring helicopter parents are nothing compared to an overly aggressive helicopter brand that assaults its customers with emails, tweets, Facebook posts, and Pinterest pins. Make 2013 the year when you stop blanketing and bludgeoning and start understanding the individual “contact metabolisms” of each consumer. Some may enjoy the frequency, while others are probably yearning for a time-out–before they opt out. I’m on dozens of lists for research purposes, and never has a single brand or retailer of any kind ever asked me how often I want to receive emails from them.

3. Get beyond the “Like.”

I can’t believe the way that even sophisticated marketers suddenly become the equivalent of popularity-craving high-school seniors in a John Hughes movie, as they obsessively count their Facebook friends and their “Likes.”

They should know better. A consumer’s relationship with a brand is as complex, multi-layered, and often as contradictory as those with the people in their lives. Relationships run the crazy gamut from long-term marriages to one-night stands to tumultuous friendships. Marketers need to spend more time thinking about the kinds of connections they have with consumers, and less about the blunt and low-information construct of the “Like.”

4. Take a self-administered DNA test.

It’s now only $99 to take a DNA test from 23 and Me and discover the fate that your genes might have in store for you. But as of yet there’s no quick and easy test for a brand’s DNA, which is ironic because you hear people talking about it all the time.