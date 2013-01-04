Catmoji Is A Social Network For The Internet’s Most Cat-Crazed

Cat ladies and men of the Internet: You no longer have to spend hours sifting through YouTube, Imgur, Lolcats, or Tumblr for your daily fix of kitty magic. Now, there’s Catmoji , a Pinterest-style social network solely dedicated to cat pictures, videos, and GIFs for the Internet’s, um, purrverts.

Users of the self-titled “catmunity” can create profiles–with their own catvatars, of course–and browse images by what’s popular or recent, but also by mood, such as “cute” or “sad.”

Programmer Matthew Phiong and designer Koekoe Loo Wan Koe say they created Catmoji “because the Internet love cats and we want to make the Internet a better and happier place with cats.”

Considering the Internet’s obsession with all things cat, it’s hard to believe a cats-only social network wasn’t around before now, though Catroulette got close.

The site is currently invite-only, but you can request one here.



