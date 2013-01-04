Warren Buffett The Proud New Owner Of The World’s Largest Solar Project

Warren Buffet is getting some more power. The billionaire investor’s MidAmerican utility company is purchasing SunPower’s Antelope Valley Solar Projects for somewhere between $2 and 2.5 billion, the companies announced this week , according to Forbes.

The Antelope Solar Projects are the largest permitted photovoltaic solar development project in the world and could represent a huge future in energy alternatives.

The projects are expected to begin construction in 2015 and add to Buffett’s already diverse portfolio of energy options. As Forbes points out, Buffett already owns Topaz Solar Farms and has a minority share of a solar plant in Arizona. He’s also invested in electric cars.

[Image: Flickr user Bernd Sieker]