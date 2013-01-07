The Problem With Your Elevator Pitch–And How To Fix It

At a recent networking event, I walked up to woman who, like me, was trying to balance a plastic tumbler of wine, a plate of cheese, and a handful of business cards. We laughed at our shared predicament, put down our plates and introduced ourselves. “I’m Robin,” she said. “I’m Deborah,” I replied. “So, Robin…what do you do?”

Suddenly, she broke eye contact and stared up at the wall, as if something were written there. Without expression, Robin recited, “I help busy professionals live pain-free lives so that they can get back to work.”

My first thought was, “What does that mean?” Was she a chiropractor? A career coach? A drug dealer?

My second thought was, “Who talks like that?”

The answer to the first question turned out to be “physical therapist.” The answer to the second question was: Entrepreneurs who have been taught that they need an elevator pitch, but haven’t practiced how to actually deliver it and sound human.

Your elevator pitch is a short summary of your service, product, or company and how it adds value to customers. It’s a useful tool for communicating core information quickly that will hopefully yield you an invitation to have a longer conversation with potential clients down the road.

The problem with most elevator pitches is that they get crafted on paper but not adjusted to sound like how a real person speaks. The majority come across as synthetic as an infomercial (“We help startups maximize their social media strategies to grow their customer base…But wait! There’s more!”). It’s one-way delivery system, designed to make a powerful, positive first impression, but listeners tend to feel “pitched at” rather than engaged with. As much as I am a hearty consumer of goods and services for my personal and professional life, I don’t like to be sold.