Google Removes Chinese Censorship Warnings

Google has quietly removed a feature that notifies Chinese users of censored keywords. Chinese Internet freedom advocacy site Greatfire reports Google tweaked their Chinese search features in early December; both the notification functionality and a help article which explained how to navigate censored searchers were removed. A Google representative confirmed the functionality was removed to TechCrunch. Google moved their Chinese operations to quasi-autonomous Hong Kong in 2010; the search giant is also building a massive data center in Hong Kong, which will be Google’s first Asian data center outside of Singapore or Taiwan.