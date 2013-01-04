Google Sends Street View To Post-Sandy Staten Island

Google dispatched a Street View car to a hurricane-ravaged Staten Island neighborhood on Thursday, and local residents are concerned that post-hurricane Street View mapping could negatively impact property values. New York Post reporters Dana Sauchelli and Dan MacLeod found the Google car in New Dorp Beach , one of the hardest-hit parts of New York City. One home caught on camera is currently the subject of a high-profile lawsuit after Allstate used the building in an advertisement despite denying the residents’ wind damage claim.

“The Street View team is currently redriving affected areas of New York City […] We hope this accurate, updated imagery that will soon be available in Google Maps will help people around the world better understand the extent of the damage and the importance of coming together as a community to aid in the recovery efforts,” a Google representative told the Post. Google has recently begun expanding Street View to indoor locations and coral reefs.

[Image: Wikimedia user Thomas Altfather Good]